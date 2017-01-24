Over 60,000 marriages registered in Azerbaijan last year

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November last year, 51 600 deaths registered in Azerbaijan, the figure amounted to 5.8 per 1000 persons.

Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

In 11 months of 2016, registry offices recorded 60 800 marriages and 12 000 divorces. Number of marriages per 1000 persons made 6.9, divorces 1.4.

In January-November, 2016, relevant agencies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service registered 3104 persons for permanent residence in Azerbaijan and 1709 leaving the country, as well migration balance amounted to positive 1359 people.