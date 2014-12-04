Laboratories to be established on occupational safety in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting with the representatives of Baku Office of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency was held in the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MLSP).

Report informs referring to the statement of the Public Relations Department of the ministry. Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Metin Karimli stressed in the meeting that MLSP attaches great importance to cooperation with relevant authorities of Turkey in the field of labor and social protection and this cooperation constantly expands in new business areas are.

Deputy Minister noted that cooperation with TICA in the relevant fields will be expedient.

It was informed about a number of projects of the agency carried out in Azerbaijan and the possibility of starting the cooperation in labor, employment, as well as, different fields of social protection system.

The proposals on the implementation of joint projects in the future on improving social security system, preparation of labor standards, the establishment of laboratories for occupational safety, the organization of vocational training for the unemployed and jobseekers persons, vocational rehabilitation of the persons with disabilities and the support of their employment and other fields were considered in the meeting.