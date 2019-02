© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/74745088002974108f95ab8a4ac9d39f/7bfd465e-02f0-4b18-bbc3-b853340376e8_292.jpg

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ "With the minimum labor pensions to be increased from AZN 115 to AZN 160, as many as 230,000 people will see their retirement benefits increase," Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said at a briefing.

According to the minister, a bill on a significant increase in the minimum pension was prepared and submitted to Milli Majlis at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.