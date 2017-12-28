Khatai metro station may be closed for repair

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Khatai station of Baku Metro CJSC will be closed for repair in 2018.

Baku Metro CJSC spokesperson Nizami Pashayev told Report.

He said Khatai station was put into operation in 1968: “Escalators at the station were also installed in 1968. Escalators 50 years of exploitation period is expiring in 2018. We plan to close the Khatai station for repairs in 2018”.

Pashayev noted that now repair works are continuing at Sahil station: "Most probably, after Sahil station will be commissioned in the summer, Khatai metro station will close for repairs.