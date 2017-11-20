 Top
    IV National Forum of Azerbaijani Children kicks off

    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/  IV National Forum of Azerbaijani Children has kicked off in Baku.

    Report informs, the forum is jointly organized by the State Committee For Family, Women and Children Affairs, Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the United Nations Children's Fund.

    380 children between 6 and 18 years of age  participate in the event.

    Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov read a congratulatory letter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants. 

