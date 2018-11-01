 Top
    Interior Ministry officer: It is important to expand awareness campaigns to ensure children's internet security at schools

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ “It is important to expand awareness campaigns to ensure children's internet security at schools," head of department at the Interior Ministry Adigozal Adigozalov said at the presentation of the program "Parental Control and Internet Security".

    He said that internal affairs bodies permanently continue works to increase the effectiveness of Internet security, including cybercrime: "The organization, as well as department which carries out operational-search measures, have been established within the Interior Ministry in order prevent and eliminate crimes of this category."

