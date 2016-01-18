Increase of monthly allowance will refer to 566,000 IDPs

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'In accordance with order, monthly allowance issued to 566 thousand IDPs for food will be increased by 10%.'

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Idris Isayev told reporters Monday.

According to him, about 11,3 million manats additional budget funds will be spent on increase financing.

Deputy Minister said that in accordance with the order of Head of State, amount of monthly Presidential pension for persons, became disabled during January 20, 1990 events has increased from 150 manats to 165 manats for I group disabled persons.