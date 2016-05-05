Inam Karimov unveiled activity areas of 'ASAN Communal' centers

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ All customer services rendered by 'Azerishig' OJSC, 'Azersu' OJSC and 'Azerigaz' Production Union will be provided at 'ASAN Communal' centers.

Report informs, Inam Karimov, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan told reporters.

He said that organization of 'ASAN Communal' centers starts today: 'During a very short period, 'ASAN Communal' pilot project will launch. New services will be parallel centers to 'ASAN' service.

According to the chairman, currently, 'ASAN' service centers provide relevant utility services: 'After launching 'ASAN Communal', these services will be integrated in the new centers'.

He noted that all other modern payment facilities, post payments, payment means will remain and methods for facilitating these services will be applied.

I.Karimov stated that in addition to the services by the mentioned organizations, other utility services will also be rendered by 'ASAN Communal': 'New 'ASAN Communal' centers will not be financed by state budget. They will be established at the expense of the funds of relevant organizations.

The chairman said that 'ASAN Communal' centers will be located in a separate building: 'Location near 'ASAN' service centers, where possible, or in the adjacent buildings, is planned. All necessary conditions will be established for our citizens. Centralized shift system will exist. Internet cafes, special places for children will also be available. Citizens will be informed through information kiosks. They will find answers to the questions through 'Single call center'.

I.Karimov said that organization of the new service will be jointly carried out with managements of three organizations, which mentioned in the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, on May 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the measures to establish 'ASAN Communal' centers.