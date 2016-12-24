Inam Karimov: 'ASAN qatar' system to be established to serve citizens

Baku. 24 December.REPORT.AZ/ "ASAN Service" applies innovation in the field of rendering "ASAN Service" public services. Appeal by 13 million citizens have been considered so far.

Report informs, Inam Karimov, Chairman of State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under President of Azerbaijan said addressing "Future Address: President Ilham Aliyev's reforms strategy" conference.

He said that Azerbaijani brand "ASAN Service" has proved itself in world: "ASAN Service is a successful model in the fight against corruption. The world thinks of a model to fight against corruption. Azerbaijan already implements it. Digitalization is one of the priority areas of the state. In addition, "ASAN Utility center" will be established".

I.Karimov noted that 1 million people have been provided mobile services by ASAN buses.

He stressed that "ASAN qatar" (ASAN train) system to be established to serve citizens.