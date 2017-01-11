Inam Karimov: 20 mln AZN paid to budget as state duties collected by 'ASAN' centers in 2016

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Last year 20 million AZN was paid to the budget at the expense of state duties collected at "ASAN service" centers."

Report informs, Inam Karimov, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said addressing a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the summary of social and economic development in 2016 and future objectives, presided by President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that totally, 69 million AZN has been paid to the budget since establishment of "ASAN service" centers.

The chairman said that 1 970 000 ID cards, 715 000 regular passports were issued in 2016 in the "ASAN service" centers, also, nearly 300 000 driver's license changed: "735 000 services provided on registration of civil status acts, 1 865 000 on notary services. Up to 82 000 commercial legal entities registered, 454 000 services rendered on property issues, 2 605 licenses issued to entrepreneurs in 2016.