Ilham Aliyev: Smoking a very bad habit, illness and unhappiness

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ “$160 million goes overseas for import of cigarettes. Both the people are poisoned and money goes. That’s why it’s necessary to consider this case very seriously.”

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the annual conference on socio-economic development of the regions in 2014-2018.

The President expressed his confidence that the law adopted in the country would be a new recommendation for smokers so that the people would give up this bad habit.

"You know, it's a sickness, an unhappiness, a very bad habit - it's no good for the human body, except for damage. $ 160 million goes overseas. Now we construct a cigarette factory to decrease the dependency on import. However, the best thing to decrease the dependency on foreign import would be if people smoke less in Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.