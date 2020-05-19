Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of DOST center No3

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the DOST center No3 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Nizami district, Baku.

Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) is a governmental agency that was created by the order of President to improve governance in employment, social protection, labor. It is guided by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, international treaties to which the Republic is a party, laws of the Republic, decrees, and orders of the President, decisions, and resolutions of the Cabinet of Azerbaijan, other normative legal acts and agency's Charter.