How long can foreigners stay in Azerbaijan under temporary registration? - VIDEO

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ " If foreigners plan to stay in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days, they should be registered at their place of residence," Emin Allahverdiyev, Chief Inspector of the Migration Policy and Legal Support Department at the State Migration Service told Report.

He reminded that on June 29, 2018 a decision was made to amend the Azerbaijan Migration Code: "Based on this decision, some amendments were made to the Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In subsequent periods, adjustments are being made to some of the laws due to these amendments and additions."

The expert noted that the temporary stay of foreigners in Azerbaijan was 10 days before June 29: "From that date duration of foreigners' stay in Azerbaijan increased by 5 days up to 15 days. If foreigners plan to stay in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days, they should be registered at the place of residence. The registration process is both written and electronic. "

According to Allahverdiyev, the main purpose of these changes is to ensure citizen satisfaction in the country:

“Increasing duration of stay helps foreigners to live comfortably in the country."