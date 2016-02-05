Hijran Huseynova: 'People should be met, listened and need to deal with their problems'

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Increase in number of the organizations, uniting women in Azerbaijan and defending their rights is a result of consistent work carried out by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.'

Report informs, Chairwoman of the State Committee Hijran Huseynova said in the event devoted to 10th anniversary of the organization.

She said that during launch period of the committee 2-3 women organizations operated in Azerbaijan: 'But within a very short period, their number exceeded 200. It is a result of consistent works carried out by us. Initially, the country's women were not interested in municipal system. But, during recent years, number of women participating in municipal elections has increased and this process continues. As well as women were not able to apply to executive powers. Mostly men were employed. But today one of deputies of each executive power heads is a woman. Even Head of Absheron district Executive Power is a woman'.

H.Huseynova emphasized that meetings should be held with people and they should be listened, problems to be interested: 'Of course, problems exist today. But these problems will be solved as a result of the policy pursued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his team.'