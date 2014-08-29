 Top
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation undertakes the treatment of 5-month-old baby

    The head of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva took the control of the medical examination and treatment of 5-month-old baby Azer Alizada

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The head of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva took the control of the medical examination and treatment of 5-month-old baby Azer Alizada, Report informs referring to the foundation.

    According to the instruction of M. Aliyeva, the members of Heydar Aliyev Foundation met Azer Alizada’s father Ruslan Alizada and were interested in the result of checkups made till now. It was noted that, Heydar Aliyev Foundation undertakes all issues related to the treatment.

    On August 27, Azer Alizada’s father R. Alizada asked for help from Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the treatment of the infant injured to his right eye in one of the private clinics of Azerbaijan. 

