Heydar Aliyev Foundation hosts Moscow orphanage inhabitants in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Inhabitants of Moscow’s children homes visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Report was informed in the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the visit programme of inhabitants of the centre for supporting family education “Nash Dom” of Russia that arrived in Azerbaijan on October 16 at the invitation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation came to the end.

While in Baku, children deprived of parental care visited the capital’s places of interest, participated in various recreation and entertainment programmes, and undertook a trip to Guba district.

While becoming familiarized with the Heydar Aliyev Centre, the guests were given comprehensive information about the Heydar Aliyev Museum, the life of Azerbaijani people’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the history and art of Azerbaijan. The exhibitions “Treasures of Azerbaijan: Through History”, “Dolls in Art”, “Modernism and Fashion” at the Centre have made a pleasant impression on the children.

A walk in Icherisheher was also organized for the Moscow guests. Here, they visited the Shirvanshalar Palace, made themselves familiarized with the history of the Maiden Tower.

The juveniles joined various hobby groups together with inhabitants of Children Home No.1 of Nizami district, Baku city, and participated in trainings on dance, painting, music etc.

Inhabitants of the Russian centre for supporting family education “Nash Dom” made also a trip to IDEA’s Animal Care Centre. Children became acquainted with the conditions created at the centre, as well as works done towards taking care of animals.

At the end of the visit to Azerbaijan, they went on an excursion to Guba and the Gobustan State History and Artistic Reserve. The Moscow children paid a visit to the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex, made themselves familiarised with touristic places of Guba, and received information about petroglyphs in Gobustan. They noted that their first trip to Azerbaijan was very memorable, saying that they would like to come to these beautiful places again.

In the meantime, inhabitants of children homes of Baku undertook a visit to the Russian capital in June this year, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has always taken care of children deprived of parental care. And this project, realised by the Foundation, has created conditions for children’s efficient recreation, increasing their view of the world, and gaining new friends.