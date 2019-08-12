Heydar Aliyev Foundation delivers Gurban Holiday presents to low-income families

Following the initiative of First Vice-president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Gurban Holiday presents are delivered to low-income families.

Report informs citing the Foundation that suitable animals were cut at special places designed for this purpose and their meat packed. Employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and volunteers of the Foundation's Regional İnkişaf Public Union delivered the presents to all families receiving target social aid throughout the republic.

Distribution of holiday presents will continue until August 13. Gurban presents are distributed to nearly 70,000 households receiving addressed social aid in regions and districts of Baku, congratulating residents on the holiday.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has always given much attention to low-income families, those in need of special care, and celebrated various holidays and significant days together with them.

The project implemented upon the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva is aimed at contributing to the state policy for low-income families.