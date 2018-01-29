Head of state: Population in Azerbaijan grew by 1.5 mln over past 14 years

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Demographic processes rapidly grow in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the conference dedicated to the results of fourth year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018" in the Heydar Aliyev Center on January 29.

Saying that population grew by 1.5 million in Azerbaijan over past 14 years, the head of state underlined that salaries and pensions increased several times during this period, significant social projects implemented, thousands of schools, hundreds of medical institutions, Olympic sports complexes built and development of entrepreneurship was in the focus of attention.