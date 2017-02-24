State Committee Chairwoman: 13 Azerbaijani children fell victim to Armenian terror after ceasefire declaration

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Despite declaration of ceasefire in 1994, facts of murder of children by Armenians in Azerbaijan continue. In past period 32 children fell victim to Armenian terror, including 13 killed, 19 injured.”

Report informs, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova told at the event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy entitled “Khojaly tragedy: unforgotten history and innocent children”.

She told that Armenians continue to murder Azerbaijani children: “Armenia wants to annex Karabakh. It express readiness to any kind of crime and brutality on this way”.

H.Huseynova noted that at present Azerbaijan has modern and professional army: “Our army is ready for decisive action any time upon order of Supreme Commander. Recent works carried out concerning our national hero Chingiz Gurbanov and special instructions of the President on the issue shows that our state knows value of every citizen”.

Head of committee told that everybody should do his/her best to make culprits of Khojaly genocide to pay for their actions.