Azerbaijani Government ratified the new rules on documentation of buildings and construction settlements

The Cabinet of Ministers ratified the rules on composition of the data included in national register, submission and register.

The document being part of planning and construction activity of integrated information support system regulates rules for the composition of the data into the register and the submission of information and register.

Register carried out by the State Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning at the expense of the budget. The aim of the register is delivering relevant information to individuals and legal entities about ban and restrictions by local authorities or municipalities on constructed, by registering, operated and dismantled constructions, their use, in relation to public authorities and municipalities.