Good news for Azerbaijani enterpreneurs

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ New tariff for monthly communication and internet services included in the minimum consumer basket have come into force since January 1, 2015,Report informs.

According to decision passed by the Cabinet of Ministers, new rules are being used for calculation of communication and internet tariffs included in the services of the minimum consumer basket.

Monthly per head communication fee for one family in Azerbaijan will be defined through division of existing subscription fee into number of family members. Internet fees will be defined by calculating one hour for one family a day.