Ganja, Lankaran and Gabala airports will switch to ASAN visa system within a month

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Over the next month Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala and other airports will swtich to ASAN visa system".

Report informs, Chairman of the State Agencyfor Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) Ulvi Mehdiyev told journalists.

He noted that currently 14 terminals of "ASAN visa" have been installed at Heydar Aliyev airport, the bank window and other auxiliary windows operate: "The foreigner can either pay online or at bank".