Gallup: Azerbaijan among top four happiest countries in world

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan entered the list of top four happiest countries in the world. Report informs referring to the poll, conducted by research company Gallup.

According to the survey, Colombia tops the list with 85% net happiness, followed by Fiji and Saudi Arabia (82%), Azerbaijan (81%), Vietnam (80%), Argentina and Panama (79%), Mexico (76%) Ecuador (75%) and China (74%).

33% of respondents in Azerbaijan believe that 2016 will be better than the past, 19% expressed a pessimistic, 23% expressed neutrality.

Asked about the prospects for economic development in the country in 2016, 36% of respondents were in favor of improvement, 21% - expect negative results, 11% of respondents believe that the economy will remain the same.

66% of respondents said they are happy with their lives, 23% - neither happy nor unhappy, 10% feels unhappy.

According to the poll the least happy people are Iraqis. The poll is conducted in 68 countries at year’s end. This is the 39th time the poll is conducted.