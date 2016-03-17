French experts may be involved in preparatory work of Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov has received Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, during the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of youth and sports have been discussed.

The two sides notedusefulness of meetings of the persons, responsible for both fields. The minister added several French companies and experts have been involved into the preparatory works during 'Baku 2015' I European Games. He also emphasized possibility of involvement of French experts into IV Islamic Solidarity Games preparatory works.

French Ambassador stressed the importance of establishment of inter-regional relations between the two countries among youth.