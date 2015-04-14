Free tickets to I European games will be given to Autistic children

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Autistic children will be given free tickets to the I European games.

Report informs, it was said by the TV presenter Haji Nuran Huseynov at today's event held within the framework of "World month of education on autism" in the Nizami Cinema Center.

TV presenter, who is the messenger of I European Games in Baku said that all the conditions for autistic children to watch the games created: "We will personally hand over these tickets to the families of children with autism".