Fourth training session of Strategic Leadership Program for high-ranking civil servants launched

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Fourth training session on 'Strategic Leadership Program for high-ranking civil servants' has launched.

Report was told at the Civil Service Commission Under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, three days training session was organized in the framework of support project 'Strengthening civil service training in Azerbaijan with a focus on EU affairs', jointly implemented by the Civil Service Commission Under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ). The project is jointly financed by the European Union and FederalMinistry forEconomic Cooperation and Development.

During the fourth training session, reports and presentations will be heard on 'Conflict management, negotiation, mediation skills and communication with citizens'.

Officials of the Civil Service Commission UnderthePresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Taxes Ministry, State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, State Committeeon Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, State Committee for Securities and State Social Protection Fund attend the program.