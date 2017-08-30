Foreigners travelling Azerbaijan will get visa within 3 hours in 'ASAN Visa'

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ From now on foreigners and stateless persons can apply to obtain electronic visa within 3 hours, regardless of non-working days or holiday, through the "ASAN Visa" system.

Report informs citing the Information Support Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations.

Also, "ASAN Visa" system offers a group visa application to foreign nationals. Group applications are for minimum 2 and maximum 10 people.

Notably, 167,337 foreigners and stateless persons have been issued an electronic visas through "ASAN Visa" so far.