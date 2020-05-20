​Foreigners exempt from state fee until May 31

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/27277c4bc3b2d1082d41c5b5615ee259/6e47a141-c950-4073-97c9-7aa34f9254d7_292.jpg

Following the decision on the continuation of quarantine until May 31, the foreigners who applied for an extension of their stay in Azerbaijan won’t have to pay state fees.

Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov made the remarks at an online press conference on “Work of State Migration Service during the pandemic and the services provided to foreigners in our country,” Report says.

According to Huseynov, the fee for the extension of temporary stay is set at AZN 30 per month, AZN 60 for two months, and AZN 15 for minors.

On May 12, Azerbaijan extended the duration of stay for foreigners.

“Taking into account the extension of the entry-exit restrictions on the state border of Azerbaijan until May 31 and the limited opportunities for them to leave the country, the temporary stay of foreigners in the country is extended up to 60 days under the migration law. In this case, those persons should not pay an additional state fee, and their stay in the country will be considered legal,” the State Migration Service said.