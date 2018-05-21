Foreigner's registrations at the place of residence starts in all ASAN service centres

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ / From today, registration of foreigners at the place of residence (stay) and stateless persons in Azerbaijan will be carried out in all Asan service centers operating in the country in parallel with the regional offices of the State Migration Service (SMC), along with the cities of Baku and Sumgayit.

According to the information given by SMC to Report, registration of foreigners at the place of residence and stateless persons in ASAN service centers is carried out on the basis of the Memorandum of understanding signed on may 17 this year between the State Migration Service and the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.