Flower names given to newborn girls in Azerbaijan - LIST

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ In past five years, newborn girls in Azerbaijan are mostly called with names of flowers.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Justice, Nargiz (narcissus), Lala (poppy), Yasaman (lilac) names dominate.

445 newborns were named Nargiz in 2016. In the past five years, 2591 babies were named Nargiz.

1782 babies named Lala in the last five years (last year 270), 300 (44 in 2016) Yasaman.

Also, in the past five years, 425 newborn girls were named Chichak, 212 Banuchichak, 185 Banovsha, 86 Gulbahar, 75 Gizilgul, 46 Garanfil.

Lalazar, Lalakhanim, Lalanur, Lalakhatun, Lalagul, Lala Joya, Nargizkhatun, Nargizbanu, Nargizzahra, Nargizkhanim, Nargiza, Banovshakhanim, Gulshahnaz, Gulshah are also widespread girl names.