 Top
    Close photo mode

    Flower names given to newborn girls in Azerbaijan - LIST

    Nargiz, Lala, Yasaman names dominate

    Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ In past five years, newborn girls in Azerbaijan are mostly called with names of flowers.

    Report informs citing the Ministry of Justice, Nargiz (narcissus), Lala (poppy), Yasaman (lilac) names dominate.

    445 newborns were named Nargiz in 2016. In the past five years, 2591 babies were named Nargiz.

    1782 babies named Lala in the last five years (last year 270), 300 (44 in 2016) Yasaman.

    Also, in the past five years, 425 newborn girls were named Chichak, 212 Banuchichak, 185 Banovsha, 86 Gulbahar, 75 Gizilgul, 46 Garanfil.

    Lalazar, Lalakhanim, Lalanur, Lalakhatun, Lalagul, Lala Joya, Nargizkhatun, Nargizbanu, Nargizzahra, Nargizkhanim, Nargiza, Banovshakhanim, Gulshahnaz, Gulshah are also widespread girl names. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi