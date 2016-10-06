 Top
    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Five days marking New Year will be non-working in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, December 31, 2016 is a non-working due to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

    January 1-2, 2017 will be non-working days due to New Year holiday.

    According to the Labor Code, January 3 and 4 also will be non-working days as December 31 coincides with Saturday, January 1 with Sunday. January 5 is a working day.

    Thus, there will be 5 non-working days in the New Year holiday. 

