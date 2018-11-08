 Top
    Close photo mode

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of “Jirtdan” Recreation and Wellness Center after renovation

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have attended the opening of the newly renovated “Jirtdan” Republican Recreation and Wellness Center for Children and Youth in Shuvalan, Khazar district.

    Report informs citing AzerTag that First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the recreation and wellness center.

    Mehriban Aliyeva was informed about the reconstruction, repair and landscaping work. All conditions have been created here for children.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi