First vice-president: Great work is underway to strengthen social protection of women in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ First vice-president of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has sent a congratulatory letter to the participants of V Women's Forum, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of granting voting rights to Azerbaijani women.

Report informs, the letter was read by Hijran Huseynova, the chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Mehriban Aliyev emphasized in the congratulatory letter that, all attributes of statehood were established in Azerbaijan Democratic Republic: "Respect for women, tolerance and other values were reflected in Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Very progressive decisions had been made that were ahead of its time. Besides men, women had right to choose and to be elected. Unfortunately, the life of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was not long. However even after the collapse of the republic, progressive changes in the situation of Azerbaijani women continued. Azerbaijan Women learned new professions and activities. Measures for social protection of mother and child were strengthened in the country. Azerbaijan restored its independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Modern Azerbaijan is a self-proclaimed and dynamically developing country. The great work is being done to strengthen the social protection of women in Azerbaijan.