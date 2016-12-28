First destination of travelling 'ASAN Qatar' will be Qazakh district

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited Bilajari station of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC to get acquainted with travelling "ASAN Qatar" (train).

Report informs, "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Chairman Javid Gurbanov provided detailed information to the head of state on the works carried out.

The President got acquainted with the conditions established at the "ASAN Qatar".

The traveling "ASAN Qatar" will provide services to the citizens in the regions by using extensive railway network, current infrastructure, communication lines and advanced technologies.

President Ilham Aliyev pressed the button symbolizing launch of traveling "ASAN Qatar".

A photo stand was created in traveling "ASAN Qatar", reflecting care and attention of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev to this area, having great services in development of railway in the country, as well as participation in the opening of "ASAN Service"s.

The first destination of "ASAN Qatar" will be Qazakh district.