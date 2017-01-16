First “ASAN Kommunal” center launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ “ASAN Kommunal” center No1 started to provide services to citizens on January 15.

Report informs, deputy head of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Umid Mehdiyev said to reporters.

He told that within pilot project residents of Nasimi, Narimanov and Binagadi districts of Baku will take benefit of “ASAN Kommunal” center’s services: “45 types of services are rendered in the center by “Azerishig” OJSC, “Azersu" OJSC, "Azerigaz" PA. At the same time, some private companies: banks and insurance companies render services in the center. 54 residents have already taken benefit of our services”.

According to Mehdiyev, two more “ASAN Kommunal” centers will be launched in the capital soon: “Second “ASAN Kommunal” center will be located at railway station, the third at the Ukrainian ring road. All Baku residents will be eligible to apply to centers. Regional centers will be launched in coming years”.

U. Mehdiyev told they schedule opening of second center to February: “We expect to launch the center in Khatai distrct in first half of the year”.