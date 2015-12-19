Festivity arranged in Moscow by Russian Representative Office of Heydar Aliyev Foundation for orphans and children deprived of parental car

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ New Year festivity was arranged by the Russian Office of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in association with All-Russian Azerbaijanis Congress (AAC), in “Baku” Cinema in Moscow city for orphans and children deprived of parental care, Report informs citing the official site of the Fund.

The festivity was attended by over 500 children – pupils of Gymnasium No.1583 named after general Karim Karimov and Georgian Ethno-cultural Bias School No.1331, as well as children being educated at children homes in the capital of the Russian Federation.

Employee of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s Russian Office Ayan Hasanova said: “We have been making special preparations for the New Year holiday. We have always been happy to favour children with magic and fascinating world of fairy tale. Each year, we invite experienced artists and discuss scenario and special effects. All these works are carried out under strict control of Leyla Aliyeva, the head of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s Russian Office.”

On that day, professional animators, with their shows “Around the Christmas Tree”, “Soap bubbles show”, “Chocolate Fountain”, “Photo-theatre” with participation of “Aqua-makeup”, “Circle of skilful hands”, Santa Claus, Snow Maiden and Baba-Yaga, and other interactive programmes, made children happy.

Within the framework of the festivity have also been arranged master classes on colouring spice-cakes and cards devoted to the New Year.

Then Honoured Artist of the Russian Federation, actor of theatre and movie, head of “Ostankino” Child Academy’s workshop Alexander Oleshko performed famous child songs from his repertoire at the cinema’s hall for shows.

“Morozko” puppet show prepared by actors of the S.Obraztsov Moscow Academic Puppet Theatre was welcomed with much interest.

Traditional New Year presents were given to all children coming to the festivity.