Executive Power: 67 families relocated from the landslide area in Bail will receive funds for renting

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tenants, relocated from the landslide area in Bail, from today can get money for renting a dwelling.

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Social-Political and Humanitarian Affairs Department at Sabail District Executive Power Israfil Karimov said. He noted that 67 families relocated from the Bail landslide zone submitted documents for receiving money for renting housing: "Cards will be issued to residents who submit documents today. They can go to the bank and withdraw money. Head of Department noted that other persons had been warned yesterday for the submission of relevant documents.