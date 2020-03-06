EU-Azerbaijan Subcommittee meets in Brussels

The 8th EU-Azerbaijan Subcommittee on Justice, Freedom, Security, and Human Rights and Democracy took place on 4 and 5 March in Brussels.

The sides informed each other about the developments that had taken place since the last meeting was held in February 2019.

EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, provided an overview of the developments related to human rights within the EU.

The EU and Azerbaijan also exchanged views on cooperation on the protection of human rights in regional and international multilateral fora, notably within the Council of Europe, OSCE and UN frameworks.

The second day was dedicated to issues related to the rule of law, judiciary, and judicial cooperation, as well as migration, asylum, border management issues, the prevention of organized crime, terrorism, and violent extremism.

The EU and Azerbaijan will continue to engage in the areas covered by this subcommittee.

The EU delegation was headed by Richard Tibbels, Head of Division for the Eastern Partnership - Bilateral Relations Division in the European External Action Service. The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Zaur Ahmadov, Head of the Human Rights and Democracy Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.