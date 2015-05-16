Elmira Suleymanova receives US Ambassador

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Human Rights Commissioner Elmira Suleymanova received US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Robert Cekuta. Report was told by the Ombudsman's Office.

At the meeting, Ombudswoman informed about her multilateral activities. The establishment of effective cooperation in the field of human rights with government agencies and civil society, NGOs, international organizations was noted. It was also said that the bilateral relations will continue in the future. Azerbaijani Ombudswoman made more than 460 proposals to relevant government agencies received and 60 percent of them were solved during her activity.

R.Cekuta was accompanied by the embassy's counselor for political affairs, Ms.Susan Chesley.