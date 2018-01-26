Elman Babayev: Opinion that pensions in Armenia higher than in Azerbaijan far from reality

Baku. 26 January REPORT.AZ/ “The opinion voiced by head of Armenian Central Bank that level of pensions in the country is higher than in Georgia and Azerbaijan far from reality.”

Report informs, said Elman Babayev, the head of public relations section at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

He said it is nothing but useless attempt to create positive opinion about social situation in Armenia, which gradually deteriorates and experience profound crisis in all areas:

“In order to see that clearly, it’s suffice to look at figures about average monthly pension amount in CIS countries for 2017 year, released by Moscow-based Association of Pension and Social Funds.

Average monthly pension amounts for CIS countries in 2017 as shown below:

Country Average monthly pension amount (in US $) Azerbaijan 126,69 Armenia 78,52 Belarus 154,43 Georgia 54,27 Kazakhstan 201,45 Kyrgyzstan 73,17 Moldova 82,07 Russia 214,95 Tajikistan 31,03 Ukraine 72,98

Source: International Association of Pension and Social Funds