Compulsory insurance draft against unemployment to be presented to Cabinet of Ministers

Baku. 11 October.REPORT.AZ/ A draft on compulsory insurance against unemployment will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers in near future.

Report informs, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov told reporters at the opening of Binagadi District Employment Service Centre.

"So far, the draft law has been reviewed by all relevant organizations and we awaiting final opinion of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan", S.Muslumov said.

According to him, no one is insured against job loss and adoption of such a law will allow people to work easily: "As a result, people will not be afraid of losing their jobs and will be able to require their labor rights. This process needs to be systematized".

He said that the persons, who lost their jobs, will be paid unemployment allowance.

"Already 2,700 persons worked at financial and banking sectors, appealed to employment centers", the minister added.