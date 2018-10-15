Director: ASAN VISA concept- 2 has already been prepared

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/d9bbfb3abbdff74216298c987eae1661/2afecf55-33eb-457e-8b5b-71d489ae6d2b_292.jpg

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ ASAN Visa - 2 concept has already been prepared and the work with the embassy is underway," Fariz Jafarov, director at public legal entity of the E-Government Development Center.

He said that once the concept is applied, the work of our citizens will be simplified.

The director noted that the work of Azerbaijani citizens will be easier when the concept begins: "The citizens of our country will only enter E- government portal and choose the name of the country that they want to visit. The next process will be implemented by the portal, all the necessary information will be provided to the embassies."

"Our citizens can also approach the window established in ASAN service and apply for a visa by presenting their passports," the director said. Passports will be submitted to embassies and consulates, and persons can receive their visas from ASAN service: “So our citizens will be free from additional care and expense. This concept is also important for the embassies, since they can easily get the latest information about a person."