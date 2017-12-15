Department Chief: So far over 260,000 people obtained ASAN Visa

© Report

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ "More than 260,000 people have obtained ASAN visa this year".

Report informs, Jeyhun Salmanov, Chief of Electronic Services Development and Social Innovation Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said at the conference "Technologies and Innovations: Economic Reforms and Development Perspectives" in Baku.

According to Salmanov, this figure is more by 5-fold than the number of electronic visas obtained in 2016.