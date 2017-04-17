Statistics unveil demographic condition in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The demographic condition in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC), the country's population has increased by 13.686 people or 0.1% since the beginning of year and made 9 823 667 to March 1, 2017.

Population density per square kilometer made 113 people. 53.0% of the population accounts for urban residents, 47.0% rural residents, 49.9% for men and 50.1% for women. Currently, an average 1,006 women fall per 1,000 men.