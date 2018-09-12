Death, marriage, divorce statistics made public in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The death statistics for this year has been made public in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that in January-July of this year the country recorded 34,812 cases of death, 6.1 per 1000 population.

In 7 months of 2018 the registry offices fixed 33,009 marriages and 8,538 divorces, which made 5.8 marriages and 1.5 divorces per 1000 population.

In January-July of this year the relevant structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and State Migration Service registered 2,109 people who arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence and 829 people who left the country. The positive migration balance made 1,280 people.