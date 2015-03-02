Creation of new service carrying out mission of family conflicts reconciliation offered

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Creation of a new service carrying out the mission of reconciliation of family conflicts is being offered. Report informs, according to the Ombudsman's annual report for 2014, psychological services should be organized in relevant government agencies in order to prevent domestic violence, divorce and family conflicts specialized

At the same time the annual report On the rest of the children was proposed in the draft bill.

In addition, local authorities to protect the rights of minors and improve the functioning of the commission adoption, guardianship and trusteeship of the new statute was recommended in the report.

Also, in the proposal put forward the legislative acts of the young, child, adolescent and young age determination of concepts, implementation of programs aimed at increasing the participation of older persons in society.