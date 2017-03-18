ABAD Craft Center starts activities

© ASAN xidmət

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Craft center ABAD started its acrivity at the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" for selling the products of families that joined ABAD

Report informs referring to the information department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, the Presidential Decree of 23 September 2016 provides for the establishment of the “ABAD” (“Ailə Biznesinə Asan Dəstək” - Easy Support for Family Business) public entity under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

It has been created for the purpose of promoting the active participation of citizens in the socioeconomic development of Azerbaijan, improving the employment rate and encouraging the creation of competitive family businesses.

Priorities in ABAD's activity is the support of the family business operating in the areas of arts and crafts and agriculture.

All products are marked with the logo of the master or family farm that manufactured this product. Also production has ABAD label, which shows the originality of the product.

ABAD cooperates with a number of international organizations, including the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

In November 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and ABAD signed an agreement on cooperation, according to which the company will help with the establishment of the next ABAD center in Balakan and provision of necessary production equipment, including production containers, for 12 families.