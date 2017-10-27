Computers and phones in Azerbaijan may automatically go back a hour on Sunday - WARNING

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ This Sunday, on October 29, about 70 countries of the world will move the clock one hour backwards due to day-light saving time.

Report informs, 130 countries, including Azerbaijan will not move the clock one hour backwards.

Thus, according to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers "On application of summer time on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated March 17, 1997, transition to day-light saving time took place on last Sunday of March every year. According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of March 17, 2016, the transition was annulled.

Report informs, some computers and phones in Azerbaijan will automatically go back one hour on October 29.

Dear readers! So keep in mind that you are synchronizing your clock with wall clock!