Committee Chairperson: There are 2.6 mln children in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Government of Azerbaijan always pays attention to children's issues. Currently, there are about 2 million 600 thousand children in country.

Report informs, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova said at the event to mark the anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

She noted that important social projects implemented to improve children's health, their education that meets modern requirements and healthy family relationships: "In addition, the important issue is to create the necessary conditions for the intellectual, physical and psychological development of children the intellectual, physical and psychological development of preschool children."

According to Huseynova, in the implementation of child policy it is very important to create a strong legal framework.

Chairman of the Committee emphasized that in State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons registered 3824 prisoners, "60 of them are children - 20 girls and 40 boys."