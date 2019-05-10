Children’s place of hope - VIDEO REPORT

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/bc4900534fcb20890b69f0da7f60fb78/a6b679e9-6bac-4cdf-b186-ed815ab6fa45_292.jpg

The care shown to them differs from the care of others, because these children are deprived of parental love and fatherly love. But they are not abandoned to their fate they look to the future with hope. Because these children have shelter in state, and they have taken refuge in it.

Over the past 15 years, all children in Azerbaijan, especially those who are deprived of parental care and are in need of special care, have a great supporter, care and hope - the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

As a result of the work done by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the projects implemented, the living conditions of children deprived of parental care have been changed, their boarding schools were renovated and equipped with modern equipment. Most importantly, they are surrounded by family care.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes festivities in boarding schools, sends gifts to children, holds festive events in the country's largest palaces for children deprived of parental care and children with special needs. First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva personally participates in these festive events, shares the joy of children and cares about them.

Report's staff visited Boarding School No. 1 in Baku and witnessed the children's positive attitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a place of great hope.

Director Narmina Zohrabova says that currently there are 110 children in the boarding school: "This school has been operating since 1961. Our children also study at secondary school number 220.

"Since 2004, Heydar Aliyev Foundation has started to pay attention to all boarding schools. All conditions have been created in the schools with the support of the Fund."